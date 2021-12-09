Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $458.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $334.08 and a 1-year high of $463.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

