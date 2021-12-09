Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $32.85 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Masco worth $32,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

