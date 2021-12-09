Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $21,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $316.23 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

