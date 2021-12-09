Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,233 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $174.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,680. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $173.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.