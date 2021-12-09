Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 32,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

