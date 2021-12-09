Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

KOF traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,629. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

