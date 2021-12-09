Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

XYL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.88. 4,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

