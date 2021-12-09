Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,268,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. 118,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,502,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.