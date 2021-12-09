Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,035. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $261.00 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

