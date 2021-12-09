MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $44.69 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

