Cerity Partners LLC Has $13 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,514 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,962,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 313,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.