16,090 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,811. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

