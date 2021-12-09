Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,758 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.