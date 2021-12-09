iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Increased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $651,000.

INDA stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

