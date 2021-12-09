Monument Capital Management Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.