DDD Partners LLC Acquires 2,879 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe makes up about 1.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $123,053. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

