DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank grew its stake in Gentex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 20,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gentex by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

