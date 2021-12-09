Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,787 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

