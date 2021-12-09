Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $398,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

