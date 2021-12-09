Analyzing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.05%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.28%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,497.39 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -18.11 Absci $4.78 million 222.57 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

