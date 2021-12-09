Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,187,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $182.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29.

