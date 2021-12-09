Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Head-To-Head Survey

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and Computer Task Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.14 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.38 $7.64 million $0.46 19.63

Computer Task Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compass and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 100.14%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Summary

Compass beats Computer Task Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

