Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

