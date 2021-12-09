Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

