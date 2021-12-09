Morgan Stanley Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $30.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.50 to $30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,972. The company has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

