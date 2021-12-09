Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,379 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.34) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.93) to GBX 1,825 ($24.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.44).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON SN traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,252.50 ($16.61). 1,858,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,281.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,401.39. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.30). The company has a market cap of £11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($48,355.66).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.