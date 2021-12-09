Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $172.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.78. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

