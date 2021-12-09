Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 140 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,236 shares of company stock worth $40,780,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

