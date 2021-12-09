Cadence Bank NA Sells 829 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TFC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
