Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $102.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAWS. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth $230,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.43. 7,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $448.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.27. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

