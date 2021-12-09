Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

