Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Kforce reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,140. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

