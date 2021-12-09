Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.75

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and traded as high as $95.04. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF shares last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 85,746 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
