Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.75

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and traded as high as $95.04. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF shares last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 85,746 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

