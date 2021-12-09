Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.97. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 142,718 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price target on the stock.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.