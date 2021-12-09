Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.07

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and traded as high as $76.19. Onex shares last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Onex alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 74.31% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.