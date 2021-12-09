Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.29. 6,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,396. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,739,001. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

