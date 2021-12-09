Cadence Bank NA Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.3% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

TRV opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

