Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,711.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

