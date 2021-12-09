McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80.

