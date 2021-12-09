McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

