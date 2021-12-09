McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

