McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,906 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $109.44 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

