Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

