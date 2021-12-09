D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DHI stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $306,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $819,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

