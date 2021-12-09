D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DHI stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $306,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $819,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
