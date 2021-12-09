American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years. American Express has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $168.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.