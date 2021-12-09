JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

