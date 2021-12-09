Financial Comparison: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hillenbrand and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Shapeways has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.00%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and Shapeways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.27 $249.90 million $3.31 15.23 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 8.72% 23.20% 7.15% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Risk and Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.