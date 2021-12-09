Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.81 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 203,321 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

TROW opened at $203.67 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average of $205.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.