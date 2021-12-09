DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Twilio worth $70,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $274.81 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

