JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

